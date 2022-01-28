JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $41.04

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.04, but opened at $46.92. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 44,305 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

