JMP Securities Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $45.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 287.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.49.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock worth $4,898,853.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $2,365,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $10,627,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

