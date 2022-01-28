Johns Hopkins University Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 849,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,081,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 11.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,183. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.05 and a one year high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day moving average of $163.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

