Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report $5.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.75 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

