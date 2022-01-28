Joseph P. Hagan Acquires 100,000 Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) CEO Joseph P. Hagan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RGLS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 207,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

