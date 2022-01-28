JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €101.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($114.77) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.00 ($118.18).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €65.24 ($74.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.27. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

