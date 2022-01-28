JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $120.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $107.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $99.92 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.