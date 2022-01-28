Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.50.

TSE KEL opened at C$5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.25. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$5.79.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

