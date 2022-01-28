Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €100.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.17 ($117.23).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €80.50 ($91.48) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.00. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

