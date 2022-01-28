Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.73

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.73 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 110.10 ($1.49). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 111.05 ($1.50), with a volume of 46,763 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The stock has a market cap of £196.39 million and a PE ratio of 34.69.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.