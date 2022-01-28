KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a report released on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after buying an additional 1,406,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,904,000 after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,938,000 after buying an additional 340,932 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

