KeyCorp Cuts Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $10.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $55,427.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,257,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,652,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

