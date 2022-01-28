Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Keyence alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keyence from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyence currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $694.00.

Shares of Keyence stock opened at $494.73 on Tuesday. Keyence has a 12-month low of $437.00 and a 12-month high of $711.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $609.16 and its 200-day moving average is $600.18.

Keyence Company Profile

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keyence (KYCCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.