Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of KRP opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $898.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.50%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 313,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

