Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 680,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

