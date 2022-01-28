Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Citigroup

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.28. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

