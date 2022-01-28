Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 243 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.29). 94,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 160,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.32).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 370 ($4.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Kin and Carta from GBX 385 ($5.19) to GBX 390 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 370 ($4.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.11 million and a PE ratio of 152.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 280.69.

In other Kin and Carta news, insider J Schwan sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($4.06), for a total value of £15,050,000 ($20,304,910.96).

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

