Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipelines in North America that spreads across almost 70,000 miles. The company’s midstream properties are linked to all the prospective plays in the United States that are rich in natural gas. These extensive networks of gas pipelines provide it with stable fee-based revenues. Also, its Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) project is viewed as a game-changer. The company recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings owing to higher contributions from the Permian Highway Pipeline and a rebound in fuel demand. However, its balance sheet weakness is concerning. A decline in CO2 sales and crude volumes is affecting the company’s business. Also, a significant drop in project backlog is hurting the company’s bottom-line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

