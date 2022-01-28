Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €100.00 by HSBC

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.92 ($116.96).

FRA KGX opened at €80.50 ($91.48) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €94.88 and a 200-day moving average of €91.00. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

