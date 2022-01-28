Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Down 80.9% in January

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 81,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,730. Kirin has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirin will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

