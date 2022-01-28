Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,818. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $62.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

