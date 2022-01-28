KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 3,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,253,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $167,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,028 shares of company stock worth $43,256,426 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,962,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

