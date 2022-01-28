Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Acquires $20,906,010.84 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.40. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

