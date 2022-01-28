Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

KLIC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Amundi bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 227,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

