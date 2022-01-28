Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “
KLIC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Amundi bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 227,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
