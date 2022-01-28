L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post $4.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

NYSE LHX traded down $6.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.14. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

