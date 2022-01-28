Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) versus MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Critical Survey

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 0 11 0 3.00 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus target price of $324.07, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.95%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Laboratory Co. of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and MDxHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $13.98 billion 1.82 $1.56 billion $28.17 9.43 MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 16.69% 31.56% 15.50% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats MDxHealth on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions. The Diagnostics segment includes primary care, women’s health, specialty medicine, oncology, ACOs, and hospitals and health systems. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.