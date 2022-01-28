Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.