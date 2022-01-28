Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 142 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

