Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys Shares of 977 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $341.55 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $298.59 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.78 and its 200-day moving average is $352.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.