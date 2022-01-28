Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases Shares of 6,328 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.