Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $158.11 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.08 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.09.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

