Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.00. 37,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $676.09 and its 200-day moving average is $624.19. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.93.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.