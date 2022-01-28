Landstar System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of LSTR opened at $151.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.42.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

