Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System updated its Q1 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.
Shares of LSTR stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $149.27. 6,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $188.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.