Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System updated its Q1 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $149.27. 6,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $188.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

