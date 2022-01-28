Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 247.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

