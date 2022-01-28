Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCDF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

LRCDF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

