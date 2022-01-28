Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.51

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.51 and traded as high as C$43.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$42.93, with a volume of 209,027 shares traded.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0365417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

