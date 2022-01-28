Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $136,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 24.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of LAZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. 5,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,804. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

