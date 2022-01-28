Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.83) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Learning Technologies Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 218 ($2.94).

LON LTG opened at GBX 162.40 ($2.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.40. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 148.20 ($2.00) and a one year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.21).

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 134,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £250,015.62 ($337,311.95).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

