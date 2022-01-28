Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.30

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and traded as low as $24.99. Leatt shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 23,991 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 54.98%.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

