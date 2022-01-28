Lendefi (new) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a market cap of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.68 or 0.06508811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,158.42 or 0.99666003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051897 BTC.

About Lendefi (new)

Lendefi (new) was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

