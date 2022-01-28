Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Lennar by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

