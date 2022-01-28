Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.53.

NYSE:LEN opened at $91.73 on Thursday. Lennar has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

