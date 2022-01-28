Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,670,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,269 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $148,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

