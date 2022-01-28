LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for LGI Homes in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $149.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after buying an additional 111,705 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

