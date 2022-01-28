Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 4.9%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.31. 95,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,209,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -293.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Li Auto by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Li Auto by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 306,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,907,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,674 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.