Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 4.9%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.31. 95,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,209,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -293.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Li Auto by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Li Auto by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 306,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,907,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,674 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
