Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LICY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LICY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,981,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

