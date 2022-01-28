Liberum Capital Lowers Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Sell

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.50.
Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
