Liberum Capital Lowers Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Sell

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.