Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 41,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,884. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

