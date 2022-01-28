Lightning Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Lightning has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $162,774.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00105565 BTC.

Lightning Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

